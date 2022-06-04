Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silgan’s revenues and adjusted earnings per share improved year over year in the first quarter of 2022 and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Silgan expects adjusted earnings per share between $3.90 and $4.05 for 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 17%. Surging input costs, ongoing supply-chain headwinds and labor shortages are likely to hurt margins. However, strong volumes for the beauty, fragrance, food and beverage markets as well as recent acquisitions will drive the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment's results. Pet food markets will aid the Metal Container segment's results. Silgan’s manufacturing improvement efforts, capacity expansions and acquisitions will contribute to growth. However, high debt levels and the consequent higher interest expenses remain concerning.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth $11,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at $1,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $18,660,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

