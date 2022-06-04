Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 547,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

