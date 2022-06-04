Skrumble Network Market Capitalization Achieves $491,259.90 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $491,259.90 and $29,407.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

SKM is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

