Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,685.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,679.40 ($21.25).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($21.26) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($23.28) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,269 ($16.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,259.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,256.23. The company has a market cap of £11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.26).

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.12), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,134,382.24).

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.