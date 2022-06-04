Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,030,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares in the company, valued at $27,488,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

