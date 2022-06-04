Snowball One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,343.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $184,300.22 and $2,343.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Snowball has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00452299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.00444320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,672,084 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,778 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

