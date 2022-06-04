Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 348,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,728,571 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

