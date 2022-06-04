Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.22.

SQM stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.7872 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 5.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $42,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after purchasing an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $43,365,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

