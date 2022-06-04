SoFi Technologies (SOFI) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SoFi Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49% SoFi Technologies Competitors 1.51% 4.54% 4.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million -$483.94 million -8.51 SoFi Technologies Competitors $4.26 billion $800.59 million 9.37

SoFi Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 SoFi Technologies Competitors 437 1676 1906 85 2.40

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.04, indicating a potential upside of 101.12%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 79.19%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies’ peers have a beta of 8.50, meaning that their average stock price is 750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoFi Technologies peers beat SoFi Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

