Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
OTCMKTS SOFO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.11. Sonic Foundry has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%.
About Sonic Foundry (Get Rating)
Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.
