SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

