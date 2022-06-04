SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SDY opened at $126.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

