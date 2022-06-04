Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$62.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY traded down C$1.19 on Monday, hitting C$44.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.09. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$37.88 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.