Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $29,059,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,269 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 752,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $6,466,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

