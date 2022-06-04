Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 302,841 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1,874.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,841 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after buying an additional 1,397,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,406,000 after buying an additional 1,886,918 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,262,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,805,091 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

