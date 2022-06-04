Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46,692 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after acquiring an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,110,040 shares of company stock worth $155,483,988. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

