Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $8.50 Million Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,729 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.26% of C3.ai worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 92,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

AI stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.