Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $8.50 Million Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,729 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.26% of C3.ai worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 92,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
