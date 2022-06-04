Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 246.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of AutoNation worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Shares of AN opened at $121.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.17.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

