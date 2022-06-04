Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $8.82 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 268,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 241,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

EWG stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

