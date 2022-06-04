Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 37,087 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIZ opened at $180.39 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

