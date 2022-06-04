Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 4,534 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Westlake worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.62.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $489,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,344 shares of company stock worth $14,315,810 in the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

