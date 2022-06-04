Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 319.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $229.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.81. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

