STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $132.49 million and $14.86 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

