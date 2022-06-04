STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.40

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 150807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on STEP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$354.67 million and a PE ratio of -32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

