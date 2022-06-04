Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PepGen in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PepGen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PEPG stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. PepGen has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

