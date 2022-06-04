StockNews.com Downgrades Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AUY. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

