StockNews.com Upgrades Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

