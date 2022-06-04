StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.11

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.11 and last traded at $77.97, with a volume of 1151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,679,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 426,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

