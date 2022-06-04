StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.11

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.11 and last traded at $77.97, with a volume of 1151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 426,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.