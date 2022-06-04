Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,842,000 after buying an additional 167,532 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

