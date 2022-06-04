Swop (SWOP) Price Hits $2.11 on Exchanges

Swop (SWOP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Swop has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $18,505.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swop has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Swop coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00007091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.76 or 0.01346268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.29 or 0.00438798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 2,328,259 coins and its circulating supply is 2,280,154 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

