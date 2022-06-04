Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Shares of SNPS traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,326. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $250.76 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.31.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Synopsys by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

