Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up 0.8% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after buying an additional 1,003,876 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after buying an additional 469,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after buying an additional 421,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,918,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

SNV stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 833,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

