Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Insider Sells $10,800.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 5,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.28 on Friday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

