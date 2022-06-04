Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

SSMXY stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.42.

SSMXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysmex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

