TaaS Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TaaS

TAAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

