Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

