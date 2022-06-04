Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Tap (XTP) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Tap has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $504,729.55 and approximately $406.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

