Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.88.

NYSE TPR opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

