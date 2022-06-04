Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Target were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Target by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 665,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,133,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Target by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 444,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $161.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

