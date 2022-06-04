Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.67

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.67 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.49). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 1,962,233 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.66. The company has a market cap of £728.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, insider Alison Fyfe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,917.00).

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

