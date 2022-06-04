TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 42,757 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Towerview LLC raised its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

