Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.32) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D stock opened at €3.00 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 32.26. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of €3.02 ($3.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.