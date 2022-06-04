Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.14) to GBX 320 ($4.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 318.75 ($4.03).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 258.90 ($3.28) on Tuesday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.85). The stock has a market cap of £19.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

