Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,677.86 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,684.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,426.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,277.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 58.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 108 shares of company stock valued at $151,677 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

