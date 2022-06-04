The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $138.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average of $155.21. Clorox has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

