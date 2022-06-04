The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SRV opened at $35.61 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

