The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. GAP reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

GPS opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.