The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a €13.25 ($14.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.52) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

