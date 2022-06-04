The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a €13.25 ($14.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.52) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

