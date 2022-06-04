The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $47.50

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $47.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.39.

Shares of SNV opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

