The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $47.50

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.87.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

